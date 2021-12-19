Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $69.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

