Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,736,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220,035. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

