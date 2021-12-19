Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

PPC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 841,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,771. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,391.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 93.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.