Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $229.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.32 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $968.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $969.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $988.85 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRPN. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 103.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

