Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 251,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

