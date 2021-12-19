Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.42. 2,708,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.