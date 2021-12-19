Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post sales of $271.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,610 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,082 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 1,012,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,272. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

