Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AGS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 396,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $229.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

