Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,678. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

