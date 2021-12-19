Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.99. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

