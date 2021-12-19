Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 2,296,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 60.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Leidos by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

