Zacks: Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $154.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $584.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $726.65 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $735.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Anaplan stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

