Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Wolfspeed reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 3,130,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,396. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.