Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Silgan reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 1,394,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,166. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

