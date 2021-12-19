Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

