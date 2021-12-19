Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce sales of $919.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.30 million to $934.88 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.33.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

