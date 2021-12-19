Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.18. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 1,730,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,276. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

