Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $16.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.85 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

