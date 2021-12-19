Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $44.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $166.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 316,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.70.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.