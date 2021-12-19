Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $103.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $104.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.03. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.