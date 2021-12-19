Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.

AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of AIP stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 889,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,828. Arteris has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

