Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

YELP stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

