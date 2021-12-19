XML Financial LLC Takes $7.04 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Gladstone Commercial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 785,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,700. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

