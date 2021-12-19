XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

