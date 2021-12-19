XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 44,576,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,747,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.