XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,605,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,310. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

