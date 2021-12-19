Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Million

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report $7.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 398,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

