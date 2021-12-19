Xcel Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.