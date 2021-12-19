Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 302 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.88 and its 200 day moving average is $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

