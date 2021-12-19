Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

