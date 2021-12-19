Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 796 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

SPVU stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $44.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.