Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 748 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

