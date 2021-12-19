Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.