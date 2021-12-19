Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

