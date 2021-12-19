Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.16 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,713 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

