Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 539 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $31,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $139.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,827,031 shares of company stock worth $419,405,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

