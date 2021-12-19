Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

