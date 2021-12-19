Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,709.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Wirecard has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Wirecard Company Profile
