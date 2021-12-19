Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $97.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

