WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,250 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $116.92 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

