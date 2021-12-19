WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,121 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIG stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

