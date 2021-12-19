WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 375 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.