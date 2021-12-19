WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $547.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.46. The company has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

