Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winnebago Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

