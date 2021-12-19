Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,707 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

