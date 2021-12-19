Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.