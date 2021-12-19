Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 33,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,710,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

