Wilder World (WILD) One Day Volume Hits $9.05 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Wilder World has a market cap of $312.45 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00007783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.