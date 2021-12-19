Westpac Banking Corp Sells 75,069 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,069 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.98 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

