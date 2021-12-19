Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,652 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

